Man held for torturing deranged wife

JHANG: A man allegedly beat his mentally-retarded wife in public here on Sunday. Accused Saeed Naul allegedly thrashed his wife Salma with a belt outside his house in front of public. The accused also chained her. The video of the incident became viral on social media and DPO Attaur Rehman took notice of the brutality of the man and ordered the police to recover the victim woman. The police raided the house of Saeed Naul and recovered his mentally sick injured wife who was tied with a chain. It is learnt that the woman is a mother of three children and after giving birth to her third child, she was suffering from mental illness. Her husband instead of taking care of her started torturing his sick wife. The Sattelite Town police have arrested Saeed Naul and started further investigation.