Govt has failed to bring about change: Durrani

BANNU: Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani on Sunday said the government had failed to bring about any change in the country.

Speaking to reporters here, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader said the country was passing through a critical juncture while the rulers had failed to show any sign of good governance.