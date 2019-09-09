close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Govt has failed to bring about change: Durrani

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

BANNU: Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani on Sunday said the government had failed to bring about any change in the country.

Speaking to reporters here, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader said the country was passing through a critical juncture while the rulers had failed to show any sign of good governance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan