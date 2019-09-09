Man dies, 40 hurt as bus overturns

OKARA: A man died while 40 others, including children and women, sustained injuries when a bus overturned near Qila Sondha Singh on Sunday.

A bus carrying devotees was going to Pakpattan from Gujranwala to attend the Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) when it overturned. As a result, 40 passengers were injured and rushed to the THQ Hospital Depalpur. Later, one passenger, identified as Asif of Gujranwala, died. Police have arrested the bus driver.

SECURITY FOR ASHURA: DPO Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan has issued police security plan for the Ashura in the district. Total 1,960 police officers and officials would perform duty on the Ashura. A central control room has been established at the DPO Office to monitor the situation of the processions in the district. The Elite Force, police, reserve police force, lady police and policemen in plainclothes would perform duties on the routes of the processions. The leaves of the staff had been cancelled by the DPO.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of an unidentified man was found from the River Sutlej at Head Sulemanki. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police and the Rescue 1122 staff. The dead body was recovered from water and shifted to a hospital.