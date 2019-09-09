close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Baba Farid Urs continues in Pakpattan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

PAKPATTAN: The 777th Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) on Sunday continued here. Thousands of devotees from the country and abroad participated in eth Urs celebrations. The Urs would conclude on Muharram 10. Meanwhile, Punjab Auqaf Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad opened the Bahishti Darwaza on Muharram 8. Sahiwal Division Commissioner Nadeemur Rehman, DC Ahmad Kamal and other officers were also present.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Four dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. Dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Akram at Adda Trukhani Arifwala and looted gold ornaments and cash. Dacoits snatched cash from a medical store at Arifwala. Unknown armed motorcyclists took away cash from Muhammad Bashir at Adda Trukhani Arifwala. Bandits snatched a motorcycle from Khalil Ahmad of Chak 153-EB. Police have started investigation.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan