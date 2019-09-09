Baba Farid Urs continues in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: The 777th Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) on Sunday continued here. Thousands of devotees from the country and abroad participated in eth Urs celebrations. The Urs would conclude on Muharram 10. Meanwhile, Punjab Auqaf Secretary Zulfiqar Ahmad opened the Bahishti Darwaza on Muharram 8. Sahiwal Division Commissioner Nadeemur Rehman, DC Ahmad Kamal and other officers were also present.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Four dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. Dacoits entered the house of Muhammad Akram at Adda Trukhani Arifwala and looted gold ornaments and cash. Dacoits snatched cash from a medical store at Arifwala. Unknown armed motorcyclists took away cash from Muhammad Bashir at Adda Trukhani Arifwala. Bandits snatched a motorcycle from Khalil Ahmad of Chak 153-EB. Police have started investigation.