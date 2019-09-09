Are PM Imran's sons about to follow father into cricket?

RAWALPINDI: Are Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sons about to follow their father into cricket? Have they taken up cricket? We have just as many questions as you do after the prime minister’s sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, were spotted in cricket gear at a ground in England. Their mother and PM Imran's former wife, Jemima Goldsmith, posted a picture of the two playing ball on a warm and sunny day on Instagram, reported Geo News on Sunday. Could it be that the two are ready to follow in the footsteps of their father, the cricket legend?