ANP wants all stakeholders on board for Afghan peace

PESHAWAR: The Central Working Committee of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday observed that the main stakeholders in the Afghan peace process had been ignored in the talks.

It asked all countries, including Pakistan, to work for making the peace in Afghanistan a reality. The committee in its meeting passed resolutions about resolving Afghanistan and Kashmir issues. The committee said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s displeasure suggested that the Afghan government was not onboard during the talks. It said both parties to the Afghan dispute must be taken into confidence. The resolution about Kashmir said that the issue should be resolved by implementing the United Nations resolutions and Shimla agreement. The meeting also passed resolutions about the law and order and economic situation of the country.