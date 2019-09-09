Afghan peace talks cancellation worries Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday expressed dismay at the United States decision to cancel peace talks with Taliban.

“President Donald Trump decision to cancel the Afghan negotiation process will worsen the situation. It would have disappointed the Afghans who had attached expectations to the peace talks,” said the ANP chief while commenting on the development.

Giving his reaction through his Twitter account, the ANP chief said the solution to the Afghanistan issue lies only in talks. “War is no solution to problems. The civilized people talk out issues,” he went on to add.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said it seemed as if the Afghan government was not part of the talks which had been cancelled. Even the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had put off his visit during which he was supposed to meet his American counterpart.

The ANP chief said a surge in violent activities during the peace negotiations triggered concerns as well, but the context in which Donald Trump cancelled the talks was different. He called for creating an environment where all the stakeholders, including Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States are on the same page. “The Taliban will have to be bound they would not carry out any violent activities during the new round of the peace talks,” he added.