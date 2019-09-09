close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
DR
Desk Report
September 9, 2019

Moon mission fiasco: Kashmiri youth exposes India's reality

Top Story

LAHORE: A Kashmiri youth has rubbed salt into India's wounds after the failure of its scientists in their moon landing mission. In a letter to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Chairman K Sivan, the Kashmiri man said he understood his pain after losing contact with his spaceship. "I have also lost my contact with my moon (my mother) for many weeks. You were consoled by the prime minister but nobody came to comfort me. You are lucky the prime minister embraced you," he wrote. The Kashmiri youth said the Indian prime minister had not uttered a word for people like him. "You were also consoled and encouraged by thousands of people on social media. Look at me, I have been standing alone for weeks and writing the letter to you," he added.

