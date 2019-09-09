Iran’s grand cleric asks IHK people to stand for their rights

TEHRAN: Iranian cleric Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri-Hamedani has urged the people of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) to firmly stand for their right, assuring them that the Islamic Republic will support them in this regard, international media reported on Sunday. “If you want to secure your right, you must be prepared for martyrdom and fight,” said Ayatollah Nouri-Hamedani on Saturday, during his meeting with a group of Kashmiri students studying at seminary schools. “Our government, the Leader [Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei], all of us will help you,” the top cleric vowed, stressing that Kashmiri clerics, in particular, must be prepared to sacrifice their lives if they want to obtain the people’s right, reminding them of Iranian clerics who were marching in the front lines of protests during Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Nouri-Hamedani also urged the student to set Imam Hussain (AS), the Third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as an example for their cause.