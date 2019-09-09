close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
CM orders early completion of health projects

Top Story

 
September 9, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a meeting at his office here on Sunday reviewed progress on Mianwali Hospital, Nishter-2 Multan and establishment of cardiology institute in Dera Ghazi Khan. He also ordered for early up-gradation of emergency of Services Hospital Lahore and said that up-gradation and revamping of health facilities should be completed at the earliest.

