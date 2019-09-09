Video leak: Acquittal of three accused nails veracity of suspended judge’s claims

ISLAMABAD: The exoneration of three arrested persons, who figured in Judge Arshad Malik’s affidavit filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), has inflicted a big blow to the genuineness and veracity of the claims made by the now-suspended judicial officer.

Contrary to its previous findings, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reported to the trial court that it has found no evidence or proof to indict Nasir Janjua, Khurram Yousuf and Ghulam Jilani as alleged by Arshad Malik in his sworn statement. The judicial magistrate quickly acquitted in the famous video leak and freed the three accused.

The IHC has made the affidavit part of the pending appeal filed by deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif against the judgment of Arshad Malik in which he was convicted. It will be instructive to have a look at the specific portions of the five-page affidavit where the three accused surfaced.

The minor alleged role of Khurram Yousuf twice found mention in the document – once, he accompanying Nasir Butt met Arshad Malik and then Nasir Butt approached the judge with a threatening message through Khurram Yousuf.

Similarly, Mahar Jilani, an acquaintance of Arshad Malik as stated by the judge, met or approached the suspended judicial officer thrice in the company of Nasir Janjua. However, Nasir Janjua was profusely referred to the affidavit, in which Arsahd Malik stated that shortly after his appointment in Feb, 2018 as accountability judge, he was contacted by two acquaintances, Mahar Jilani and Nasir Janjua whom he met.

He wrote that during the meeting, Nasir Janjua claimed that it was on his specific and personal recommendation to an influential person in the then PML-N government that he was appointed accountability court judge.

“To further reinforce this claim Nasir Janjua pointing to another individual who had accompanied him rhetorically asked did I not tell you some weeks ago that Arshad Malik is being appointed judge of the accountability court. In any event, I did not think much of this claim atthat time but responded to Nasir Janjua that you should have at least asked for my view before proposing my name and I was not keen to this position as I was aspiring for my position as sessions judge in district.”

Then again Nasir Janjua’s alleged role was mentioned by Arshad Malik. “At a social sitting also attended by Nasir Janjua and Mahar Jilani, I was taken a side by Nasir Janjua who implored me to give verdicts of acquittal in the HME reference and Flagship references. He told me that it was Nawaz Sharif to whom he had proposed my name as judge, and that in these circumstances, unless a favourable verdict was given in favour of Nawaz Sharif, it would be very damaging for me personally. At that time I responded by saying ‘Allah Behtar Kare Ga, Insaf Allah Ka Mansab hai. Aur Allah Na-Insafi Nahi Karta’”.

The affidavit said that at around the same time that the trials of the two references were at the arguments stage, he was again approached by Nasir Janjua and Mahar Jilani. “This time Nasir Janjua came with a financial offer quoting Nawaz Sharif. I was told that Nawaz Sharif is willing to pay whatever I demand as long as there is an acquittal verdict in both the references. He said that I can be paid through any nominee in any country of my choice. When I responded by saying that I have contently spent 56 years of my life in a 6 Marla’s house and will decide the two references in accordance with my oath and did not need anything. Nasir Janjua claimed that he had the cash equivalent of Rs100 million in Euros for me immediately available out of which the Euro equivalent of Rs20 million was laying in his car parked outside. He tried to tempt and induce me further by saying that I was a salaried person of modest means with a family and many liabilities and that this was a golden opportunity to make myself financially secure for the future. However, I declined the bribe offered to me while sticking to merits.”

Arshad Malik claimed that in the middle of Feb, 2019 he met with Khurram Yousuf and Nasir Butt. During conversation, Nasir Butt asked him whether Nasir Janjua had shown him the “the Multan video”. “I did not make an immediate connection with this statement and said I did not know what he was talking about. Nasir Butt then said in a sinister manner that you will be shown the video in a few days. Shortly thereafter, I was visited by Mian Tariq”.. . .

The affidavit charged that after the handing down of the verdicts in the references and following showing the judge the Multan video, Nasir Janjua and Nasir Butt started to pressurize and blackmail him to do something to help Nawaz Sharif. . . Nasir Janjua further enticed me by assuring that the audio message [to be recorded by the judge for Nawaz Sharif] would only be for the consumption and satisfaction of Nawaz Sharif and that he would personally ensure that the audio recording is deleted after it was heard by Nawaz Sharif. I denied but he insisted for repeating the sentences.”

Arshad further claimed that on return from Saudi Arabia on June 8, 2019 after performing Umra and meeting Hussain Nawaz, Nasir Butt also approached me with the same message through Khurram Yousuf.