close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NR
News Report
September 9, 2019

Duchess of Sussex wears £96 dress to support Serena Williams

Top Story

NR
News Report
September 9, 2019

NEW YORK: She has a designer wardrobe fit for a royal – but Meghan Markle wore a rather affordable outfit to support her friend Serena Williams in the US Open women’s final, international media reported on Sunday.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a last-minute trip to New York to watch the American tennis champion play against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu last night. For the occasion, the new mum - who gave birth to four-month-old son Archie in May - chose a belted navy denim dress by J Crew. She paired the now sold-out piece, which retailed at approximately £96, with a grey cardigan draped over her shoulders. Meghan accessorised with a pair of Victoria Beckham aviator sunglasses, Sophie Ratner necklace, Jennifer Meyer earrings and a Carolina Herrera bag.

The Duchess cheered on her friend - who was ultimately defeated by the Canadian teenager - alongside US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Earlier, Meghan Markle reportedly took a commercial flight to the United States.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story