Govt promoting ease of doing business culture, says Firdous

SIALKOT: PM’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was successfully promoting the culture of “ease of doing business” for establishing a strong industrial based national economy and increasing exports as well.

Addressing a press conference Sunday at Anwaar Club Sialkot, she said the textile sector had been playing a role of backbone in strengthening the national economy. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused on the promotion of textile sector by providing a special package of maximum trade and export-related incentives.

She said the government was committed to making all out sincere efforts in giving a boost to the inherited sick economy. She said the premier had formed a special task force, headed by senior economist Ahsan Bashir, to flourish the textile industry by taking all the stakeholders on board.

The task force would recommend direly needed positive steps for the revival of textile industry besides, following PM’s policy of “ease of doing business”, she added. She said ease of doing business was the policy which carried amicable solutions to the revival of country’s economy.

Government’s policies would be helpful in establishing strong industrial base in the country, besides developing good working relationships between the employers and the employees as well.

She said the government would also announce “One window operation” facilities for the industrial sector besides making sincere efforts for protecting the rights of everyone, especially the traders, industrialists, exporters, industrial workers and labourers. “There will be no compromise on the rights of workers,” she remarked.

She said strong industrial base was also vital for boosting and increasing the national exports, adding that all impediments would be removed from the way of promotion of textile exports. She assured that all problems of textile sector would be resolved amicably. She said economic and industrial boost was top of the economical agenda of the government, for which, the government was taking the business community into confidence.

She said the biggest challenge for the government was to prevent Pakistan from becoming a bank defaulter. She said the government was fully aware of the problems of business community and making sincere efforts for their early solution.