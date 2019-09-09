Teen Andreescu topples record-chasing Serena in US Open final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Teenager Bianca Andreescu became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday with a rollercoaster 6-3, 7-5 win over 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the US Open final.The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2004 US Open, handing Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in the final of a major to again deny her a record-equaling 24th Slam title.
