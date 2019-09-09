close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
Teen Andreescu topples record-chasing Serena in US Open final

Top Story

 
NEW YORK: Teenager Bianca Andreescu became Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday with a rollercoaster 6-3, 7-5 win over 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the US Open final.The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2004 US Open, handing Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in the final of a major to again deny her a record-equaling 24th Slam title.

