Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

Two die after Sri Lanka faith healing

World

AFP
September 9, 2019

COLOMBO: Two people died from heat exhaustion after attending a mass open air faith healing session in northeast Sri Lanka which left 13 others fighting for their lives, police said Sunday. Police in the town of Horowupotana, 260 kilometres north-east of Colombo said 18 people were taken to hospital, with 13 in a critical condition.

