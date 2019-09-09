France backs Tunisian electoral process

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian voiced support Sunday for Tunisia´s political process a week before the country is to choose a new president in a snap election.

"The democratic transition is taking place properly in Tunisia," Le Drian told French radio stations. The election was set for September 15 after former president Beji Caid Essebsi died on July 25. Twenty-six candidates are vying for office in the first round of voting.

"It is a young democracy, its constitution was drawn up recently," Le Drian noted. He added that Tunisia also initiated the so-called Arab Spring of popular uprisings in late 2010 and emphasised that it was "a spring that has continued down a democratic path." Essebsi´s death "speeded up the calendar but the process continues, let us respect that," the foreign minister said. Le Drian declined to weigh in on the case of jailed media mogul Nabil Karoui, who was arrested on August 23 but who is running for the nation's highest office.