close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 9, 2019

Greek PM urges talks

World

AFP
September 9, 2019

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejected Sunday Turkish "threats" to let Syrian refugees come en masse to Europe unless more international aid was provided and called for neighbourly dialogue instead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "cannot threaten Europe and Greece on the question of refugees to try and obtain more money... Europe has already given six billion euros" to help deal with the issue, Mitsotakis told a press conference in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. He said talks with Turkey "should not take place with threats" but rather in good faith with "language used by good neighbours."

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World