Greek PM urges talks

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis rejected Sunday Turkish "threats" to let Syrian refugees come en masse to Europe unless more international aid was provided and called for neighbourly dialogue instead.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "cannot threaten Europe and Greece on the question of refugees to try and obtain more money... Europe has already given six billion euros" to help deal with the issue, Mitsotakis told a press conference in Thessaloniki, northern Greece. He said talks with Turkey "should not take place with threats" but rather in good faith with "language used by good neighbours."