Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan highly successful

BEIJING: Chinese and Pakistani media, while giving prominent coverage to the State Counselor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Pakistan stated that it was highly successful as the two countries further enhanced their cooperation and understanding on Afghan issue as well as other matters of mutual interest.

During the visit, the 3rd China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Dialogue was held and the three sides agreed to work jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability. The situation in south Asia is going through profound and complicated changes, Wang Yi said at the meeting.

Progress has been achieved in the peace talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban, and there is an important opportunity for Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation, he noted.

Meanwhile, some historical disputes have again escalated, undermining peace and stability in the region, Wang said. In the international arena, unilateralism, protectionism and hegemony have threatened and challenged the interests of developing countries, he added.

China, Afghanistan and Pakistan are close neighbors with a shared future, Wang said. The three countries share the aspirations to safeguard regional peace and achieve lasting stability, the need to push forward Belt and Road development.