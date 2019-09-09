China’s role in rescuing Pak power sector lauded

BEIJING: China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) and HUBCO Power Plant play a major role helping Pakistan getting rid of load-shedding crisis, said a report published by China Economic Net.

Over the years, there has been a growing interest of Chinese government and the companies eradicating electricity's shortfall in the country. The projects were rapidly pushed forward under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the role of the Chinese companies were often recognized and lauded by the Pakistani side in rescuing its power crisis in a short span of time.

CPHGC was the first state-of-the-art and environment friendly unit. It has successfully been synchronized with the national grid and all tests required for commissioning of the first unit were completed on Aug 14, 2019.

The government had approved the processing of a 1,320MW imported coal-based power project at Hub in November 2014, when loadshedding was at its peak, while the joint venture of HUBCO and CPHGC was issued a letter of intent in June 2015.

Whereas, HUBCO produces over 2,920MW through its four plants spread over Balochistan, Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The power generation capacity of the company will be enhanced to over 3,580MW once its three under-construction projects listed under CPEC — Thar Energy Limited (TEL), Thalnova Power Thar (Pvt) Ltd, and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) at Thar Block II — are completed.

The CPHGC & HUBCO power plant project was estimated to cost $2 billion. In August this year, the coal-fired power project under CPEC became commercially operational. The joint venture of the companies had made the announcement of starting the 1,320MW imported coal power plant saying the plant has the integrated jetty with coal transshipment capacity of 4.2 million tons per annum.

The project was not only developed in record time as per schedule, but within the projected costs. Being labeled as an early harvest energy project under CPEC framework and being the source of reducing the population’s difficulties and challenges, the CPHGC project is truly a project of national and strategic significance.

The plant will add 9 billion kWh of electricity to the national grid every year, meeting the electricity needs of four million households in the country and will provide massive relief to its beneficiaries who will no longer have to plan their daily routine as per the loadshedding schedule. The successful completion of the CPHGC project has fortified the dream of energy independence of Pakistan.