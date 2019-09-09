close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

BD women clinch 2ndAsia Cup title

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2019

DUNDEE: Asia Cup champions Bangladesh women won their second title in as many years by beating Thailand women in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifer in Dundee on Saturday. A valiant and unbeaten opening effort of 71 off 60 balls from Sanjida Islam and two wickets each from spinners Nahida Akter and Shaila Sharmin highlighted their 70-run win as they defended 130.

As both teams had already qualified for the Women's T20 World Cup to be played in Australia next year, Bangladesh's win on Saturday put them in Group A (Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka) whereas Thailand head to Group B (England, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan).

"We are very happy to be heading to Australia for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February. Being at the world stage helps us grow the women's game back home in Bangladesh. We hope they can watch and be inspired to play," Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun said. Scores: Banlgadesh women 130 for 5 (Sanjida 71*, Murshida 33, Boochatham 2-31) beat Thailand women 60 for 7 (Padunglerd 15*, Sharmin 2-9, Akter 2-17) by 70 runs.

