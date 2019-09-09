Casey claims 1st European Tour title in 5 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAMNURG: England’s Paul Casey ended a five-year wait for his 14th European Tour title with a thrilling one-shot victory at the European Open in Hamburg on Sunday.
The 42-year-old, who now plays the majority of his golf in the United States, trailed home hope Bernd Ritthammer and Scot Robert MacIntyre by a single stroke overnight, but fired a brilliant six-under 66 to claim the tournament. It was Casey’s first win on the European Tour since the 2014 KLM Open in the Netherlands.
His bogey-free final round, featuring crucial birdies on the 16th and 17th holes, proved enough to beat Ritthammer, MacIntyre and Austrian Matthias Schwab into a tie for second.
