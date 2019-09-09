close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

Scotland’s Bradburyto travel to WC asinjury cover

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2019

LONDON: Scotland back-row Magnus Bradbury has been handed a seat on the plane to the Rugby World Cup in Japan after teammate Jamie Ritchie suffered a facial injury.

Ritchie will remain in Scotland while the squad fly out to Japan on Monday but could still make the event, which starts later this month. The Edinburgh flanker suffered a facial injury during Friday’s final warm-up win over Georgia at Murrayfield.

The Scottish Rugby Union said Bradbury would travel as "precautionary injury cover". "Ritchie sustained a facial injury in the national team’s 36-9 win over Georgia," it said in a statement, adding that Bradbury would remain in Scotland for specialist assessment.

Ritchie was the most serious of five injuryconcerns to comefrom the game, with the other four players set to travel. Lock Ben Toolis and full-back Blair Kinghorn both suffered head knocks while Blade Thomson and Jonny Gray, in his first run out of the warm-up series, experienced hamstring issues. Scotland’s first matchat the World Cup isagainst Ireland on September 22.

