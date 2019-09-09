Wrestler Inam eyes World Beach Games crown

KARACHI: Eyeing crown in the World Beach Games Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Sunday said that the state should hold a camp of five to six top wrestlers so that he could do some good training with them for the major event.

“I am the lone athlete who will be representing Pakistan in the World Beach Games. And it is very important that the federal government holds a camp. So far our request for the camp has not been granted and I am training at Gujranwala on my own,” the two-time World Beach Championships winner told The News in an interview.

The World Beach Games are slated to be held in Doha from October 12 to 16.Inam said that leading ten grapplers in each weight have qualified for the mega event in Doha from around the world. “InshaAllah I am working for that in Gujranwala. And if camp is held by the state then it will facilitate me a lot. If we are able to train at Lahore for a month then it will benefit me a lot,” Inam was quick to add.

“Only one person has qualified. If the state does not want a medal then it is okay. If it wants a medal then there should be some camp. If we cannot facilitate even a single person for such a high level event then sports should be stopped. We see that sports gymnasiums are being established but tell me what is their utility if this infrastructure does not benefit even a single player who can fetch medal,” Inam pointed out.

Inam qualified for the World Beach Games after claiming silver medal in the Beach Wrestling World Series in Brazil early this year. He was expected to also feature in theBeach Wrestling World Series which would conclude in Zaghreb, Croatia, on Monday (today) but could not do so due to fitness and visa issues.

“Unfortunately I could not go to Croatia due to two reasons. The main reason is that two months back I had developed injury while undergoing training at Gujranwala. I rested for one and a half month. Now I have started my training and feel better. The second reason was that Croatia has no embassy in Pakistan. We had to travel to Iran for getting visa. Financial issues are before you. There is no support from the government,” Inam said.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the overall condition of sports in Pakistan.“Overall Pakistan’s sports is in dire straits. The camps of most of the sports disciplines have not yet been held. Since 2018 Asian Games there has been no camp. And all Pakistan’s top players have stuck in cities, towns and villages they live in. The athletes of track and field also suffer a lot. See there is no athletics track in the big Gujranwala division.