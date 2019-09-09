Ohtani finishes with five RBIs in Angels’ win

LOS ANGELES: Japan’s Shohei Ohtani drove in five runs to lift the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Ohtani finished with three hits and belted a three-run homer while batting cleanup for the visiting Angels, who led 7-2 in the fifth inning then held on for the win. Ohtani smacked a two-run double just four batters into the game, sending the first pitch he saw from White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey into left field in front of a crowd of 25,200 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hansel Robles struck out one batter in a perfect ninth to earn his 20th save. The Angels pitchers finished with 13 strikeouts. Andrew Heaney improved to 4-4 after allowing four hits in six innings. He also had eight strikeouts.

Albert Pujols and Kevan Smith had two hits for the Angels. Angels center fielder Mike Trout was out of the starting lineup with a sore toe and was intentionally walked while pinch-hitting in the eighth.