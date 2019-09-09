close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 9, 2019

Ohtani finishes with five RBIs in Angels’ win

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Japan’s Shohei Ohtani drove in five runs to lift the Los Angeles Angels to an 8-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Ohtani finished with three hits and belted a three-run homer while batting cleanup for the visiting Angels, who led 7-2 in the fifth inning then held on for the win. Ohtani smacked a two-run double just four batters into the game, sending the first pitch he saw from White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey into left field in front of a crowd of 25,200 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Hansel Robles struck out one batter in a perfect ninth to earn his 20th save. The Angels pitchers finished with 13 strikeouts. Andrew Heaney improved to 4-4 after allowing four hits in six innings. He also had eight strikeouts.

Albert Pujols and Kevan Smith had two hits for the Angels. Angels center fielder Mike Trout was out of the starting lineup with a sore toe and was intentionally walked while pinch-hitting in the eighth.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports