Rashid, Zahir take Afghanistan close to historic win

CHITTAGONG: Spinners Rashid Khan and Zahir Khan shared five wickets between them as Afghanistan came within four wickets of a historic win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

The visitors -- playing only their third Test ever -- reduced Bangladesh to 136-6 before rain forced early stumps on the fourth day, with the hosts, who were set a record target of 398 runs, still needing 262.

The highest successful run chase in Bangladesh is 317-7 by New Zealand at the same ground in 2008. "Yes, we are bit excited because we are in a good position," Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai said. "It means a lot to be honest," he added.

"The people know about us good enough in white-ball cricket. We’ve discussed in our dressing room that this Test match is very important for us to win because we want to show we can play Test cricket."

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan remained unbeaten on 39 runs, giving a little hope to Bangladesh amid the gloom at the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, where rain interrupted play in all three sessions much to Afghanistan’s frustration.

Shakib will resume the fifth day’s play along with Soumya Sarkar, the last recognised batsman for Bangladesh, who was yet to open his account. Shakib seemed to be preparing for a loss.

"The realistic result is we are very close to defeat. Unless there is some rain... probably we are losing," he said. Rashid, who made his debut as youngest-ever Test captain, led Afghanistan from the front, finishing the day with 3-46 while left-arm chinaman Zahir claimed 2-36 runs.

Retiring all-rounder Mohammad Nabi claimed the other wicket. Zahir started the victory push when he dismissed opener Liton Das, who was trapped leg before for nine two balls after a caught-behind decision against him was overturned by the TV umpire on review. One-down Mosaddek Hossain chased a ball from him wide outside the off-stump to give a catch to Asghar Afghan at long off after making 12 runs.

Afghanistan 1st innings: 342

Bangladesh 1st innings: 205

Afghanistan 2nd innings (overnight 237-8)

Ihsanullah Janat lbw b Shakib 4

Zadran c Mominul b Nayeem 87

Rahmat Shah c & b Shakib 0

Hashmatullah c Soumya b Nayeem 12

Asghar Afghan c Shakib b Taijul 50

Afsar Zazai not out 48

M Nabi c Mominul b Mehidy 8

Rashid Khan b Taijul 24

Qais Ahmad lbw b Shakib 14

Yamin Ahmadzai run out 9

Zahir Khan c Mominul b Mehidy 0

Extras: (b4) 4

Total: (all out; 90.1 overs) 260

Fall: (Ihsanullah), 2-4 (Rahmat), 3-28 (Hashmatullah), 4-136 (Asghar), 5-171 (Ibrahim), 6-180 (Nabi), 7-210 (Rashid), 8-235 (Qais), 9-260 (Yamin), 10-260 (Zahir)

Bowling: Shakib 19-3-58-3, Mehidy 12.1-3-35-2, Taijul 28-6-86-2, Nayeem 17-2-61-2, Mominul 10-6-13-0, Mosaddek 4-1-3-0

Bangladesh 2nd innings:

Liton Das lbw b Zahir 9

Shadman Islam lbw b Nabi 41

Mosaddek c Asghar b Zahir 12

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Rashid 23

Mominul Haque lbw b Rashid 3

Shakib Al Hasan not out 39

Mahmudullah c Zadran b Rashid 7

Soumya Sarkar 0

Extras: (lb2) 0

Total: (six wickets; 44.2 overs) 136

To bat: Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Fall: 1-30 (Liton), 2-52 (Mosaddek), 3-78 (Mushfiqur), 4-82 (Mominul), 5-106 (Shadman), 6-125 (Mahmudullah)

Bowling (till date): Yamin 4-1-14-0, Nabi 17.2-4-38-1, Rashid 13-0-46-3, Zahir 10-0-36-2

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG).