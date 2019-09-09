close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
Agencies
September 9, 2019

Kenya’s Kosgei runs fastest women’shalf-marathon

Sports

LONDON: Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei ran the fastest half-marathon ever by a woman on Sunday, winning the Great North Run in a time of one hour, four minutes and 28 seconds. Her time was 23 seconds quicker than the world record set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei but the course in the northeast of England is not eligible for records.Kosgei, who won this year’s London Marathon, led a Kenyan sweep of the top four places, with Magdalyne Masai second (1:07.36) and Linet Masai third (1:07:44). Mo Farah won the men’s elite race for a record sixth successive year as he warms up to defend his Chicago Marathon title next month.

