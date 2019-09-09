close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

Germany under Euro 2020 pressure in Belfast

Sports

AFP
September 9, 2019

HAMBURG: Joachim Loew has demanded a reaction from his young Germany team against Group C leaders Northern Ireland on Monday after their recent resurgence was cut short by their Euro 2020 qualifying 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands. Having come into the international break on a wave of optimism, Loews side now travel to Belfast on Monday needing a win to keep their qualification campaign on course against a Northern Irish side yet to drop a point in four qualifying matches. "We need to win, we need to approach the game in such a way that we leave the pitch as winners," said Loew on Friday. Germany had just begun to find their feet after a long period of recovery from their disastrous campaign at last years World Cup. The group stage exit in Russia prompted a major generational overhaul, and after three wins in a row in 2019, Loews new-look young team were full of confidence ahead of Fridays game. Victory over the Dutch would have put second-placed Germany nine points clear of their rivals and left Germany on the brink of automatic qualification. Instead, they now find themselves only three points above the play-off place, having played a game more than the Netherlands. "We will need to pick the young players up a bit and give them the feeling that they can be stronger. I am sure we will see a reaction on Monday," said Loew.

