Nenzani to serve an extra year as CSA president

CAPE TOWN: Chris Nenzani is set to continue for another year as the President of Cricket South Africa (CSA), it was confirmed at the board’s annual AGM on Saturday in Johannesburg. Vice-president Beresford Williams revealed that the extension was necessary to keep the organisation stable as it attempts to restructure itself with “fundamental changes.” “The board and the members council agreed that we would ask Chris to stay on because there are a number of changes about our cricket at the moment, we’re looking at our whole model and making fundamental changes, and we felt we needed him to share his expertise and wisdom,” Williams said. “It was a unanimous decision. We are fully confident in the leadership we have, they have led well and the results and outcomes have been pretty good.” In another important development, the cricket board reported losses of Rand 200 million. The approved financial statements reported a loss of R200-million for the year, a board statement said, adding that it was actually an improvement on the budgeted figure of R222-million.