Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

Brathwaite reported over bowling action

Sports

DUBAI: West Indies player Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during the second Test against India, the International Cricket Council announced on Sunday.

The match officials report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-olds bowling action during the match, which ended last Monday.

Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, was reported for a suspect action in August 2017 but was cleared following an independent assessment. He will be required to submit to further testing by September 14 but is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results are known. India won second Test in Jamaica by 257 runs to win the two-Test series 2-0.

