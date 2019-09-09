Need to take upsquash challenges in a different way: Aamir

ISLAMABAD: A new set-up, new beginning and with it comes fresh hopes. As it always happens after every three or so years, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) makes a fresh start.

Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aamir Masood replaces Air Marshal (AM) Shahid Akhtar Alvi on most effective of federation’s post. It is the SVP of the Federation that virtually runs the show. Usually his policies rules the roost and what he looks for is the support and backing from the top which usually comes in abundance.

AVM Aamir Masood takes over the federation reign at the time when the game’s fate stands at the crossroads. Senior squash players are not delivering, juniors are not coming up to expectations even after the heavy investment in shape of training and tours abroad. On top of this our coaches and trainers are still void of latest system and techniques that brings the best out of players. Those deputed with teams and players look more interested in pacifying their personal egos rather than making efforts to know psyche of each player individual and deal with it accordingly.

In modern day, sports has virtually becomes a science from the very beginning to end. Meaning you need to select talented teenager having proper physic and physical structure for the game. In case of a squash player you don’t need a muscular body or big bones for a starter. Likewise a nimble footed, flexible wrest and having interest in the game and command over stamina is what you need for a beginner. Sadly that part has never been kept in mind while selecting, grooming and training a player with the result that majority of top locals have been left struggling to cross a set barrier. These are only there in the circuit by share luck or the will and insistence of their parents. There is a need to spread the game of squash at the grassroots level. If at this point of time only 100 goes through the selection process at under 13 level, there is a need to broaden the base where the PSF should look into at least 5000 raw youth before reducing them to around 15. Here the provincial associations and district units can play their part. Honest approach by these smaller units could become handy in the ultimate success. If you succeed in picking the best talent you need less hard work and investment on it to produce results.

Then comes the role of a coach. There is hardly any Pakistan coach around who knows the requirements of modern day squash. Squash has more become a game of nerves, quick reflexes, fitness and stamina these days. The game has gone so fast that out of box training system is required to make even a real talent capable of competing and beating the best around.

Despite the best efforts by the previous regime, Pakistan has not been able to make any headway on these fronts. Admitted that outgoing SVP PSF AM Shahid Akhtar Alvi was sincere in his approach and achieved some success at junior level, the outright glory at PSA circuit and even at mega junior events is not possible before putting the house in order on technical and training front. What our squash system needs is consistent efforts from well versed coaches and trainers. Half cooked coaches and trainers have already complicated the matter.

We should not be disheartened if in the latest PSA ranking we don’t have single player among the top 50 or to notice the fast declining interest of top players in pursuing the profession. What is required at this point is to work on those local professional squash players who have the urge to improve their ranking and game by staying focused. SVP AVM Aamir Masood thus faces challenges at all fronts-be it making adjustments at office level, sending the best of local coaches abroad for latest technical training or keeping liaison with international bodies, there are number of gaps needed to be plugged.