Israeli ministers back controversial camera bill before vote

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s government backed legislation Sunday to allow party representatives to bring cameras to polling stations in the upcoming election, an official said, despite opposition from the attorney general.

Israel´s Arab population sees the move as an attempt at voter intimidation since many may be afraid to turn up at polling stations due to the cameras. Netanyahu says the legislation is only intended to prevent voter fraud, but critics call it a purely political move ahead of the September 17 poll.

“The best way to prevent fraud in the elections is to station cameras in every polling place and allow poll watchers from the rival parties to supervise each other,” Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday´s cabinet meeting. His cabinet approved the bill on Sunday, an Israeli official said, but it now must go to the parliament with little time remaining before the election.

The parliament, or Knesset, said in a statement that a special session was planned for Monday on the issue. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has reportedly told ministers he was not against such legislation in theory, but said it would need to be explored in depth and not rushed through days before the vote.