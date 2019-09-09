Saudi Prince Abdulaziz named energy minister, replacing Falih

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s king appointed his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as energy minister on Sunday, replacing Khalid al-Falih and for the first time handing the portfolio in the world’s top oil exporter to a member of the royal family.

Prince Abdulaziz, a longstanding member of the Saudi delegation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) with decades of experience in the oil sector, is not expected to change the kingdom’s oil and OPEC policies, Saudi officials and analysts say. He helped negotiate the current agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, a group known as OPEC+, to cut global crude supply to support prices and balance the market. “Saudi oil policy will be enhanced by the appointment of Prince Abdulaziz, through strengthening cooperation among OPEC and with non-OPEC,” a Saudi official told media. Saudi Arabia has cut more than its oil output target under the OPEC+ supply pact to support oil prices needed to achieve a high valuation of state oil giant Aramco ahead of a planned listing in 2020-2021. “He (Prince Abdulaziz) is an incredibly capable technocrat, who is steeped in the energy industry,” said Helima Croft, managing director of RBC Capital Markets. “I do not think there will be any major shifts coming on OPEC policy or broader initiatives.”

The prince, 59, is an older half-brother of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He was named minister of state for energy affairs in 2017 and worked closely with previous oil minister Ali al-Naimi for years as his deputy.