Mon Sep 09, 2019
AFP
September 9, 2019

Trump has another Republican challenger, Mark Sanford

World

AFP
September 9, 2019

WASHINGTON: Former Republican governor Mark Sanford announced Sunday he is entering the race for his party’s presidential nomination, in a long-shot challenge to President Donald Trump. Sanford, who would be the third Republican to mount a primary bid against Trump, said he had decided to run because of the “astounding” debt and deficits piled up during his presidency. “I think as a Republican party we have lost our way,” he said in an interview with “Fox News Sunday. “The president has called himself the king of debt, has a familiarity and comfort level with debt that I think ultimately is leading us in the wrong direction. Sanford’s decision comes amid reports that Republican officials in some states, including his home state of South Carolina as well as Nevada and Arizona, are considering canceling their 2020 primaries. Asked whether he really thought he could defeat Trump, Sanford replied: “I’m saying, you never know.

