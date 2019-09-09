More than 2,000 attend Sarajevo’s first Gay Pride march

SARAJEVO: More than two thousand people turned out in Sarajevo Sunday in the city´s first Gay Pride march to protest against the hate the LGBT community suffers in Bosnia.

More than 1,100 officers, including riot police, sealed off the route of the march through the city centre. “More than 2,000 people took part in the march and it passed off without incident,” police spokesman Mirza Hadziabdic told AFP. Members of the LGBT community and others walked for 1,500 metres (nearly a mile) starting from a monument commemorating the liberation of the city at the end of WWII. Among those taking part were ambassadors from several western countries, including Britain, France, Italy and the United States. Demonstrators carried the gay community´s rainbow flags, blew whistles, played drums and shouted slogans along the route.

The march ended with a rally in front of the Parliament. Activist Lejla Huremovic celebrated the fact that members of the LGBT had, with this march, made themselves more visible.