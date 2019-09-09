close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Security beefed up in Nowshera

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that security had been beefed up for mourning procession on 10th Muharram.

He was speaking to the media persons after inspecting all the arrangements made for peaceful observance of 10th Muharram in the district. District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman accompanied him as well. He said that the personnel of law-enforcement agencies backed by the armed forces would be deployed at all key points and imambargahs.

The official said the bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs would also be used to ensure security to the mourners. The RPO requested the people to cooperate with the district administration by keeping an eye on the movement of the suspected elements.

