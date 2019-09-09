Bannu varsity: Over 4000 appear in Etea test

BANNU: Over 4000 students appeared in the test conducted through Etea for admission in Bachelor of Science (BS) programmes in the Science and Technology University Bannu on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons at his office, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Abid Ali Shah said that over 4000 students appeared in the test to get admission in various BS programmes, including Electrical, Software Engineering, Computer Science, Biotechnology, Zoology, Botany, Physics, Chemistry, Islamiat, English, Mathematics, Education, Management Sciences, Economics, Urdu, Sociology, Home Economics, Political Science, Health and Physical Education, Media Studies and Psychology,. He said the administration had brought visible change to the study environment at University where the students had been provided with tremendous facilities.