Mon Sep 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 9, 2019

Goods reduced to ashes

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Goods worth hundreds of thousands were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out at a shop in Ander Shehr bazaar early Sunday.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said hectic efforts were made to put off the fire before it could engulf other shops in the market. The official said the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit.Ander Shehr bazaar has a large number of jewellery shops.

