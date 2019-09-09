Man killed over marriage issue

NANKANA SAHIB: A man was killed over love marriage issue here on Sunday. Shabbir contracted love marriage with Saima and brought her to his home, which infuriated his brother Imran. On the day of the incident, accused Imran quarreled with his brother Shabbir over the same issue. Later, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate firing. In the meantime, a bullet hit his brother Munir who died instantly. Sadar police have registered a case against Imran and started investigation.

‘ARRANGEMENTS FINALISED FOR MUHARRAM 9, 10’: DPO Faisal Shahzad has said that all arrangements have been completed for Muharram 9 and 10 processions and Majalis in the district.

Talking here on Sunday, the DPO said that 20 Majalis would be held and 26 processions would be taken out across the district on Muharram 9.

He said that seven Majalis would be held and 22 processions would be taken out on Muharram 10. He said that one company of the army had also arrived in Nankana. He said that pillion riding would be banned on Muharram 9 and 10 across the district.