Lakki police resolve blind murder case of ex-soldier

LAKKI MARWAT: The police on Sunday claimed to have resolved a blind murder case of retired FC soldier and arrested three accused.

On August 26, unknown armed men had killed a retired FC man Naqeebur Rehman near Serai Gambila town when he was going to his native Wanda Pashan village from Naurang. The assailants had also taken away the motorcycle and mobile phone of Naqeeb, prompting the residents and relatives of the deceased to come on the roads to protest the incident. Lakki Marwat Qasim Ali Khan District Police Officer took a serious notice of the incident and formed special operation and investigation teams to trace the killers.

The Naurang Circle DSP Iqbal Mohmand told a press conference that after registration of case against killers on the complaint of deceased Naqeeb’s brother Naseebur Rehman, police investigators and operational staff intensified efforts to reach the perpetrators behind the incident. He said policemen arrested two suspects Irfanullah and Osama who recorded confessional statement before a judicial magistrate about their involvement in the killing. “During interrogation, the arrested accused told investigators that they along with three other accomplices had intercepted Naqeebur Rehman near Gambila and one of them Hidayatullah had shot and killed him with a pistol,” he maintained. The police official said that the weapon used in the crime had been recovered and efforts were underway to arrest the remaining two accused.