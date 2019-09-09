IIU invites applications for short translation courses

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) has invited applications for getting admission in short translation & interpretation courses in eight languages.

According to a university official, the last date for submission of application was September 17, 2019. Three month long certificate in translation courses in Arabic to English, Urdu to Arabic, English to Urdu, Chinese to English, Chinese to Urdu, German to English, German to Arabic, and Urdu would begin on October 04, while a six-month long diploma courses in the above mentioned translation and interpretation courses would also commence from October 04. The fee of each certificate and diploma in translation and interpretation course is Rs16,500 and Rs27,500 respectively.

Further details could be obtained by visiting website www.iiu.edu.pk or by calling 051-9019687 (Male Campus); 051-9019843.