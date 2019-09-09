Fool-proof security arrangements for Ashura ordered

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Saqib Zafar has directed the authorities concerned to make fool-proof security arrangements for peaceful passage of Ashura.

Talking to this agency, he said that the officers concerned had been directed to show zero tolerance against unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident.

He said the vehicles without number plates, found moving on roads were being impounded in respective police stations.

Elected representatives of Rawalpindi city were included in committees constituted for supervision of Muharram processions which will help law enforcement agencies for keeping peaceful atmosphere.

He said police would be deployed for security arrangements and the contingent of Rangers would also be called on 9th and 10th of Muharram to assist police.

Fool-proof security arrangements have been finalized for 1916 Majalis and 447 Muharram processions in Rawalpindi district, being held under tight security arrangements from 1st Muharram to 30th.

Police have finalized all arrangements for the security of Majalis and processions. A total of 316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis would be held till Ashura in the district. He informed that maximum available resources would be utilized for the security of main Muharram processions.

Strict monitoring of all processions were being carried out while Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras had also been installed along the processions routes, he added.

Quick Response Force personnel were also being deployed for the protection of Majalis and Muharram processions.

Surety bonds were being obtained from the managements of mourning processions and Majalis that they would abide by the code of conduct issued by the Home Department Punjab.

The speakers and Zakreens were being made bound not to deliver fiery and sect based speeches, he added.

Walk through gates were being installed for main mourning processions and at sensitive Majalis places, he said.

He said that special meetings were held with all stakeholders including religious scholars and

representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran to make security arrangements fool-proof.

He said the citizens'' active role is necessary to maintain law and order in the city and assured

that all out security would be provided to Majalis and processions as a comprehensive plan would be implemented with the coordination of all concerned, religious scholars and local leaders.

Ulema from all schools of thought and media should help the administration to identify elements promoting religious hatred by provocative speeches so that peace and religious harmony could be maintained during Muharram, he added.

The route of Ashura processions would be sealed completely and streets would also be barricaded. Vehicles and motorcycles would not be allowed to move with the mour-ning processions, he added.