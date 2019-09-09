Pakistani doctors on way to cross LoC to provide medical cover to Kashmiris in IHK

Rawalpindi: Pakistani doctors are going to take a great initiative by announcing to cross the ceasefire line for providing medical services to Kashmiris and to support people suffering from miserable conditions in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) due to over a month-long curfew in the valley.

A team of over 75 doctors along with nurses and paramedics has already reached Muzaffarabad on Sunday evening and they are expecting that another 100 plus doctors would join the team that has planned to cross Line of Control on Monday.

The brave decision was jointly announced by the physicians of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) when the whole nation is showing solidarity with Kashmiris in IHK on the call of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

A declaration has been issued in this regards for stepping forward to reach IHK to help Kashmiris in the occupied valley. Doctors have written a letter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for seeking permission to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to serve humanity under the UNSC’s Reference 2417.

The letter stated that the healthcare situation has worsened in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the patients in critical condition were not being allowed to get outside the curfew-hit valley for receiving proper medical treatment in IHK. It said that the supplies of food and medicines are completely suspended which needed immediate attention from the international community and concerned bodies in respect of humanity. The doctors wanted to reach the occupied Jammu and Kashmir for helping out innocent Kashmiris by providing them medical facilities, it added. UHS Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Akram, who is also the founding president of PSIM, asked Indian authorities for not creating hurdles and imposition of restrictions to the doctors’ team decided to reach there (IHK) for medical treatment of Kashmiris.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, Professor Akram said he along with his team has planned to cross the LoC on Monday after meeting with the UN Representative in AJK. He said he would seek entrance for 21 doctors and if not possible, they would ask Indian authorities to give access to only three doctors of UHS and PSIM on humanitarian grounds.

We have decided to enter Indian Occupied Kashmir from Chakothi with a truck load of medicines and relief goods though we have no idea at all of what the outcome would be on Monday, said Professor Akram. He said he met with the Indian High Commission’s First Secretary (Economics and Commerce) Ashish Sharma on Thursday and handed him an application to issue visas to 21 doctors who want to go to occupied Kashmir so that medical treatment would be provided to Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, etc, who have been deprived of medical facilities due to over a month-long curfew there but the diplomat said it was not possible to provide a safe corridor to doctors.