‘Maximum facilities being givento businesses’

LAHORE: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said FIEDMC, following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was extending maximum facilities to the local manufacturers and providing all services to businessperson under one roof for ease of doing business in the province.

He said this while talking to a delegation of local investors here at FIEDMC Camp Office. In a statement issued here, he said it was government’s commitment to offer maximum facilities to overseas investors. He said local manufacturers, industrialists and as well as foreign investors would be provided with equal opportunities.

He also urged the private sector to come forward and play due role in boosting trade and business activities in the region. He said the government was well aware of the concerns of the business community. He stressed that there was a dire need to increase interaction at all levels.

Mian Kashif reiterating his stance said the projects like Allama Iqbal Industrial City and M3 had potential to stimulate local economy by increasing the demand for locally manufactured goods. “Such increase in demand will not only allow full utilisation of the existing manufacturing capacity but will also encourage manufacturers to increase their capacity. This will generate much needed employment opportunities and also contribute sizable amount of revenue to national exchequer,” he said.

Explaining distinctive features of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, he said the project would house as many as 400 industries and give employment to 250,000 people. He said approximately Rs 400 billion foreign and local investment would be pumped into the project. The development of the project was being carried out on a fast track basis. He said FIEDMC always provided state of the art facilities to its customers and resolved their issues through a one-window operation system.