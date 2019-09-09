Govt to cut regulations for doing business

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to revisit the existing laws to reduce red tape, cost of regulations and entry barriers to new businesses in the province.

Directions have been issued to the Planning and Development Board to collect data of all the licences, NOCs and permits, registrations, taxes and fees for starting and running a business. The decision was taken at a meeting jointly chaired by Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gilani.

The chief secretary said the government was providing conducive environment to investors by taking measures for ease of doing business and concrete steps were being taken to simplify and automate the cumbersome procedures of registering and running a business.

He said there was a need to remove duplication of taxes unnecessarily imposed by different departments at the provincial as well as district level. He also highlighted the Punjab’s initiative to move towards inspection-free regime. He directed the Planning and Development Board to prepare a report on all licences, NOCs and permits so that the number of the documents required to do a business could be reduced/rationalized.