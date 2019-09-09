Security arrangements

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Sunday visited the central control room established in Civil Secretariat to monitor law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month. He said the law enforcement agencies should work in tandem with each other and remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.