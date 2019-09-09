Sarwar warns world bodies of war on Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has demanded all the human rights organisations in the world to visit Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) to see the human rights violations there.

He said that if the world bodies did not take notice of Indian atrocities in Kahsmir, they would have regrets because India-Pakistan was might erupt which would affect the whole world. Expressing his view during different meetings with former MPA Asghar Ali Manda and others at Governor’s House, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Kashmir was still Pakistan’s jugular vein. “Even for a moment, we can’t part ways with Kashmiris,” he added.

“To expose the Indian atrocities on Kashmirs, Pakistan is in contact with all the friendly countries. We are telling the world that resolution of Kashmir issue is inevitable for peace in the world,” he said.

He asked the international human rights organisations that it was their responsibility to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir and visit Indian occupied Kashmir to bring the India brutalities into the knowledge of the world.

He said that it was a challenge for the PTI government from the day one to strengthen the country economically through successful economic policies. “Our government has put the country on road to prosperity and progress but time is needed to resolve all the issues completely,” he said, adding, “We assure the nation that provision of basic health and education facilities was government’s top priority.” Owing to the government’s successful polices the exports have experienced a growth from 10 per cent to 20 per cent, he claimed. “We will resolve the issues of unemployment and inflation and end their root causes,” said the Punjab governor.