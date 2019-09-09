Fruit, vegetables continue to sell at high rates

Jawwad Rizvi

LAHORE: No relief from escalating prices of fruits and vegetables as overcharging continues in the absence of any check and balance across the City, The News learnt here on Sunday.

This week official rates of almost all items have increased by 5 to 25 per cent while vendors and sellers are openly violating official price lists. They do not bother customers’ complaint about violating official price lists and ask them to go to those who are selling items according to the price lists. They do not display price lists and if a buyer asks them to show or display the price lists, they boldly say they do not keep price lists nor they sell things according to the list and claim they pay to the officials concerned for not to arrest them for violating official price lists.

As usual potato soft skin was not available in any shop in the City and makeshift markets. But the price of this variety was mentioned in the price list to give a plea to the sellers to sell stored variety of potatoes at the rate of potato soft skin.

The price of potato soft skin new was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar free at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, and potato stored was fixed at Rs 16 to 17 per kg, while it sold at Rs 40 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it.

This week official price of onion was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 56 to 58 per kg, mixed variety was mixed sold at Rs 60 per kg and A-grade was not available there.

The price of tomato was also increased declined by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

The price of lemon was gained by Rs 17 kg, fixed at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Garlic local was gained by Rs 28 per kg, fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, garlic hernaiy increased by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs 220 per kg, and garlic Chinese gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 224 to 230 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 275 to 281 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 300 to 320 per kg.

Brinjal was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Cucumber farm was gained by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg, and local variety was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Biter gourd local was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Spinach was gained by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 24 to 25 kg, not sold there.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and cabbage increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 47 to 49 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 46 to 48 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 50 to 60 kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Luffa was increased by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 37 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Lady finger was at Rs 60 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 60 and good quality at Rs 80 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Green chili price gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 57 to 60 per kg, sold Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Capsicum gained by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 107 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg and carrot local was fixed at Rs 37 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 120 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Beans were fixed at Rs 73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Mangoes (Pickle) unripe fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, not sold there.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 43 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 110 per kg and A-grade was not available there while in open markets it was sold at Rs 150 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs 60 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs 45 per dozen, sold at Rs 60 per dozen, while A-category was not available.

Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per dozen not sold there.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, not sold there.

Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs 60 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 150 per kg.

Peach A-category fixed at Rs 130 per kg, and B-category at Rs 80 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 130 to 140 per kg.

Plump was fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs 90 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 150 per kg while A-category was not sold there.

Cantaloupe/rockmelon price was fixed at Rs 28 to 55 per kg, 60 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets.

Grapes black was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, not sold, Grapes sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs 60 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Guava was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Persimmon was fixed at Rs 65 to 68 per kg, not sold there.