Woman shot dead during morning walk

LAHORE:A 40-year-old woman was shot dead by an unidentified rickshaw driver in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area on Sunday. The accused rode away from the scene after the incident. The deceased identified as Hajran was on a morning walk along with her friend when the rickshaw driver approached her and shot at and wounded her. She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her wounds. Police removed the body to morgue.

Maid loots house: A maid allegedly deprived a journalist's family of gold jewellery, electronics and wrist watches worth Rs 5 million in the limits of Defence B police. Interestingly, police showed less amount of the stolen valuables in the FIR. The accused maid, Zaiba, who was recently hired by the family of Muhammad Umar Javed of DHA Phase II served the family members intoxicated food and they fell unconscious after taking the food. She collected all the valuables from the house and escaped.

Woman dies: A 65-year-old woman was run over and killed by a rashly-driven car in the Gujjarpura area on Sunday. The woman, yet to be identified, was crossing a road near Karool Ghatti when a speeding car hit and killed her. The body was shifted to morgue.

Bank gutted: Furniture and other office items were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a private bank in the Garden Town area on Sunday. Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported. The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit.