close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Hot forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in other parts of the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore