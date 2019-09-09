Hot forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hot weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over northern parts of Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in other parts of the country.
