Youth electrocuted after touching pole in Mozang

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth was electrocuted in the Mozang area on Sunday. The youth, yet to be identified, accidentally touched a faulty electricity pole, resulting in his death. The body was removed to morgue.

held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 151 criminals, including 24 proclaimed offenders (POs), in the last week. PHP apprehended 54 alleged drug pushers, 67 illicit arms carriers and three gamblers.

wheelie: Dolphin and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 510 calls received on helpline 15 last week. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 15 persons for violating ban on wheelie, one person for firing into the air and six persons for violating the ban on kite flying.

robbed: Armed robbers deprived a newspaper staffer of his cash and motorbike late on Saturday night near his residence. In his complaint lodged with the Shahdara police station, the newspaper staffer, Chaudhry Shoaib Saleem, said he was about to reach his home at Rehmanpura around 12:45am, an unknown person carrying a gun of silver colour suddenly came in front of him and signaled him to park his motorbike in a nearby plot. He said the robbers then asked him to sit down in the plot quietly. They deprived him of his mobile phone, Rs 3,000 and the bike (LEW-18A-3526) at gunpoint. He said the dacoits were repeatedly saying, “You will find your bike at this plot at 4am in the morning.” The complainant said he reached home and called on police helpline 15 around 12:57am. The personnel of PRU and Dolphin Squad reached the spot after a delay of 40 minutes and recoded his statement, he said.

injured: A couple was badly injured by a speeding truck on Ferozepur Rpad on Sunday. A 40-year-old woman along with her husband was on her way back home when a rashly-driven truck hit and injured them. The couple was admitted to hospital where their condition was stated to be precarious.